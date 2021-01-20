In the last trading session, 1,906,930 shares of the Ozon Holdings PLC(NASDAQ:OZON) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.01, and it changed around $1.4 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.68 Billion. OZON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.46, offering almost -4.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.48% since then. We note from Ozon Holdings PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 Million.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ozon Holdings PLC earnings are expected to decrease by -243.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.22% of Ozon Holdings PLC shares, and 1.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.24%. Ozon Holdings PLC stock is held by 2 institutions, with Genesis Investment Management, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.33% of the shares, which is about 700Thousand shares worth $28.99 Million.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 245800 shares worth $9.84 Million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 245.2 Thousand shares worth around $9.81 Million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored