Overstock.com, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OSTK as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Overstock.com, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK): Trading Information

Instantly OSTK has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $66.35 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.2106 over the last five days. On the other hand, Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.19 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $102.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 63.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OSTK is forecast to be at a low of $74 and a high of $140. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +122.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) projections and forecasts

Overstock.com, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +18.06 percent over the past six months and at a 132.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +98.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 72.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $654.8 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. to make $510.39 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $370.88 Million and $351.57 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 76.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63%. Overstock.com, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 49.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of Overstock.com, Inc. shares, and 67.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.87%. Overstock.com, Inc. stock is held by 256 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.74% of the shares, which is about 5.02 Million shares worth $364.62 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.63% or 3.26 Million shares worth $236.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2020. The former held 2124299 shares worth $185.88 Million, making up 4.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.14 Million shares worth around $82.79 Million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.

