In the last trading session, 1,627,794 shares of the Orchard Therapeutics plc(NASDAQ:ORTX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.91, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $675.45 Million. ORTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.28, offering almost -106.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.59% since then. We note from Orchard Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 Million.

Orchard Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ORTX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Orchard Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX): Trading Information

Although ORTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.4% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.28- on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.6% year-to-date, but still up 0.0283 over the last five days. On the other hand, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) is 0.4% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.12 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.56, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 110.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORTX is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +189.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) projections and forecasts

Orchard Therapeutics plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +27.73 percent over the past six months and at a 16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +26.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.4%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Orchard Therapeutics plc earnings are expected to increase by 34.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares, and 67.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.54%. Orchard Therapeutics plc stock is held by 99 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.66% of the shares, which is about 12.32 Million shares worth $50.62 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 12.59% or 12.24 Million shares worth $50.33 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2500000 shares worth $10.1 Million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.61 Million shares worth around $6.63 Million, which represents about 1.66% of the total shares outstanding.

