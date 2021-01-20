In the last trading session, 1,206,182 shares of the Mesoblast Limited(NASDAQ:MESO) were traded, and its beta was 3.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.45, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09 Billion. MESO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.28, offering almost -125.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.98% since then. We note from Mesoblast Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 793.56 Million.

Mesoblast Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MESO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Mesoblast Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO): Trading Information

Although MESO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.42 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.1711 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.08, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 59.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MESO is forecast to be at a low of $4.64 and a high of $27.26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +188.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) projections and forecasts

Mesoblast Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.47 percent over the past six months and at a -14.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -300% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 225%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.1%. Mesoblast Limited earnings are expected to increase by 18.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 48.8% per year for the next five years.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Mesoblast Limited shares, and 2.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.87%. Mesoblast Limited stock is held by 61 institutions, with M&G Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.67% of the shares, which is about 793Thousand shares worth $14.74 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.45% or 525.25 Thousand shares worth $9.76 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SIT Small Cap Growth Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 63900 shares worth $1.19 Million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 18.36 Thousand shares worth around $341.15 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored