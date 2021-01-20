In the last trading session, 3,968,402 shares of the Longview Acquisition Corp.(NYSE:LGVW) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.61, and it changed around $0.79 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.07 Billion. LGVW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.96, offering almost -11.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.68% since then. We note from Longview Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 Million.

Longview Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LGVW as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW): Trading Information

Instantly LGVW has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.99 on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.0269 over the last five days. On the other hand, Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 536.6 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 177.1 day(s).

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Longview Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Longview Acquisition Corp. shares, and 53.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.7%. Longview Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 53 institutions, with Glazer Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.5% of the shares, which is about 2.69 Million shares worth $26.43 Million.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP, with 5.9% or 2.44 Million shares worth $24Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1560156 shares worth $15.32 Million, making up 3.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 1.5 Million shares worth around $29.7 Million, which represents about 3.62% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored