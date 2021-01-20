In the last trading session, 2,248,846 shares of the LiveXLive Media, Inc.(NASDAQ:LIVX) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.07, and it changed around $0.36 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $305.65 Million. LIVX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.89, offering almost -20.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.31% since then. We note from LiveXLive Media, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 689.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 776.04 Million.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LIVX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. LiveXLive Media, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX): Trading Information

Instantly LIVX has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.7% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.11- on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.1 over the last five days. On the other hand, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) is 0.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.81, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 42.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIVX is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +71.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) projections and forecasts

LiveXLive Media, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.45 percent over the past six months and at a -27.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +26.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.4%. LiveXLive Media, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.54% of LiveXLive Media, Inc. shares, and 44.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.33%. LiveXLive Media, Inc. stock is held by 88 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 19.26% of the shares, which is about 10.03 Million shares worth $26.04 Million.

RHO Capital Partners Inc, with 7.15% or 3.72 Million shares worth $9.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 9974182 shares worth $24.94 Million, making up 19.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.45 Million shares worth around $3.77 Million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.

