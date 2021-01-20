In the last trading session, 1,311,011 shares of the Liminal BioSciences Inc.(NASDAQ:LMNL) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.59, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $164.27 Million. LMNL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.45, offering almost -462.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.21% since then. We note from Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 Million.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LMNL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Liminal BioSciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.58 for the current quarter.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL): Trading Information

Instantly LMNL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.07- on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.2179 over the last five days. On the other hand, Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) is 0.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 178.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 136.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.03, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 133.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LMNL is forecast to be at a low of $5.11 and a high of $28.11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +402.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.8%. Liminal BioSciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 93.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 67.66% of Liminal BioSciences Inc. shares, and 6.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.97%. Liminal BioSciences Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Consonance Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 13.05% of the shares, which is about 3.08 Million shares worth $34.33 Million.

Atom Investors LP, with 0.22% or 53.03 Thousand shares worth $590.26 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

