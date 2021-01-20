In the last trading session, 1,062,234 shares of the LightPath Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:LPTH) were traded, and its beta was 1.5. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.77, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.54 Million. LPTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.45, offering almost -14.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87% since then. We note from LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 428.89 Million.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LPTH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. LightPath Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH): Trading Information

Instantly LPTH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.45- on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.2997 over the last five days. On the other hand, LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is 0.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 157.37 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.88, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -18.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPTH is forecast to be at a low of $3.75 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -16.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) projections and forecasts

LightPath Technologies, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +50.47 percent over the past six months and at a 133.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -66.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -33.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.7%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.5%. LightPath Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 130.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.31% of LightPath Technologies, Inc. shares, and 24.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.18%. LightPath Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.36% of the shares, which is about 1.4 Million shares worth $3.37 Million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 4.86% or 1.27 Million shares worth $3.06 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 852135 shares worth $2.05 Million, making up 3.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro-Cap Fund held roughly 789.78 Thousand shares worth around $1.9 Million, which represents about 3.02% of the total shares outstanding.

