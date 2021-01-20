In the last trading session, 28,457,126 shares of the Li Auto Inc.(NASDAQ:LI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.44, and it changed around $2.84 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.81 Billion. LI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.7, offering almost -34.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.62% since then. We note from Li Auto Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.08 Million.

Li Auto Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LI as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Li Auto Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Li Auto Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -119.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.1% of Li Auto Inc. shares, and 9.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.55%. Li Auto Inc. stock is held by 143 institutions, with Credit Suisse Ag/ being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.52% of the shares, which is about 9.99 Million shares worth $173.74 Million.

Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, with 6.28% or 5.96 Million shares worth $103.69 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Emerging Markets Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1657647 shares worth $28.83 Million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Global Allocation Fund held roughly 1.23 Million shares worth around $19.65 Million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.

