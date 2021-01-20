In the last trading session, 2,162,104 shares of the Sunnova Energy International Inc.(NYSE:NOVA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.33, and it changed around $1.85 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.84 Billion. NOVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.7, offering almost -16.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.59% since then. We note from Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 Million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NOVA as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA): Trading Information

Instantly NOVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $53.25 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.0479 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOVA is forecast to be at a low of $33 and a high of $66. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) projections and forecasts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +137.28 percent over the past six months and at a 21.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -1066.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.82 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. to make $45.85 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $33.61 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Sunnova Energy International Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -164.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.13% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, and 86.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.63%. Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock is held by 234 institutions, with ECP ControlCo, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 26.62% of the shares, which is about 24.91 Million shares worth $757.56 Million.

Newlight Partners LP, with 8.05% or 7.54 Million shares worth $229.14 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2490822 shares worth $112.41 Million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held roughly 2.28 Million shares worth around $103.03 Million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored