In today’s recent session, 1,587,416 shares of the GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II(NYSE:GSAH) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.48, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17 Billion. GSAH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.81, offering almost -10.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.07% since then. We note from GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 Million.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GSAH as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares, and 42.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.85%. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock is held by 60 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.95% of the shares, which is about 4.46 Million shares worth $47.99 Million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with 4.67% or 3.5 Million shares worth $37.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 200000 shares worth $1.99 Million, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 95.22 Thousand shares worth around $1.02 Million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.

