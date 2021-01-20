In the last trading session, 2,542,418 shares of the Kosmos Energy Ltd.(NYSE:KOS) were traded, and its beta was 3.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.74, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12 Billion. KOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.5, offering almost -137.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.75% since then. We note from Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.26 Million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended KOS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS): Trading Information

Although KOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.03- on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.0743 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is 0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.01 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.73, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KOS is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +45.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) projections and forecasts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +78.98 percent over the past six months and at a -1240% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 23.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -66.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -46.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $258.26 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. to make $247.48 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $460.21 Million and $177.78 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -43.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 40.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23.8% per year for the next five years.

KOS Dividend Yield

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 – February 26, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 16.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 16.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.18% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, and 86.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.45%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock is held by 209 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 15% of the shares, which is about 60.81 Million shares worth $59.33 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.81% or 51.95 Million shares worth $50.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 15222778 shares worth $26.79 Million, making up 3.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 9.74 Million shares worth around $22.89 Million, which represents about 2.4% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored