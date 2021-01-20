In the last trading session, 1,068,119 shares of the Just Energy Group Inc.(NYSE:JE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.11, and it changed around -$0.2 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $247.13 Million. JE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.12, offering almost -959.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.44% since then. We note from Just Energy Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 Million.

Just Energy Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended JE as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Just Energy Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE): Trading Information

Although JE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.73- on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0365 over the last five days. On the other hand, Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 635.21 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 417.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 51.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JE is forecast to be at a low of $7.62 and a high of $7.88. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +54.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) projections and forecasts

Just Energy Group Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.32 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +162.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -86.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $873.77 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Just Energy Group Inc. to make $701.54 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $745.61 Million and $667.23 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Just Energy Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -41.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.79% of Just Energy Group Inc. shares, and 17.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.83%. Just Energy Group Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with PenderFund Capital Management Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.05% of the shares, which is about 2.91 Million shares worth $15.15 Million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 5.22% or 2.51 Million shares worth $13.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 20300 shares worth $99.47 Thousand, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 14.52 Thousand shares worth around $74.62 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.

