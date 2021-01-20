In the last trading session, 3,132,441 shares of the Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:JNCE) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.63, and it changed around $0.51 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $383.77 Million. JNCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.72, offering almost -21.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.4% since then. We note from Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 495.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 366.42 Million.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended JNCE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE): Trading Information

Instantly JNCE has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.75- on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.3356 over the last five days. On the other hand, Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) is 0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.88, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JNCE is forecast to be at a low of $5.5 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +55.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) projections and forecasts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +79 percent over the past six months and at a -233.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +86.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -85%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43%. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 297.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.14% of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 63.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.46%. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 146 institutions, with TRV GP II, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 25.67% of the shares, which is about 10.23 Million shares worth $83.48 Million.

TRV GP III, LLC, with 7.65% or 3.05 Million shares worth $24.88 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 534758 shares worth $4.36 Million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 384.34 Thousand shares worth around $2.69 Million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.

