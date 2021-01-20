In the last trading session, 1,397,984 shares of the Otonomy, Inc.(NASDAQ:OTIC) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.18, and it changed around -$0.02 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $249.82 Million. OTIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.98, offering almost -34.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.46% since then. We note from Otonomy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 554.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 383.8 Million.

Otonomy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OTIC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Otonomy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC): Trading Information

Although OTIC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.83- on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.2% year-to-date, but still down -0.0513 over the last five days. On the other hand, Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 974.01 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 108.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OTIC is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +150.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 73.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.3%. Otonomy, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.4% per year for the next five years.

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.25% of Otonomy, Inc. shares, and 77.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.4%. Otonomy, Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.15% of the shares, which is about 3.93 Million shares worth $15.92 Million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 6.74% or 3.25 Million shares worth $13.16 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2100000 shares worth $7.52 Million, making up 4.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.78 Million shares worth around $6.35 Million, which represents about 3.68% of the total shares outstanding.

