In the last trading session, 1,231,612 shares of the INSU Acquisition Corp. II(NASDAQ:INAQ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.79, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $567.98 Million. INAQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.06, offering almost -1.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.19% since then. We note from INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 Million.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (INAQ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. INSU Acquisition Corp. II earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.92% of INSU Acquisition Corp. II shares, and 5.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.06%. INSU Acquisition Corp. II stock is held by 1 institutions, with Global Retirement Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 1.81 Thousand shares worth $28.21 Thousand.

Pioneer Ser Tr I-Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Fund and Jacob Internet Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 252731 shares worth $3.23 Million, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Jacob Internet Fund held roughly 72Thousand shares worth around $921.6 Thousand, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.

