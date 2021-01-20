In the last trading session, 6,052,884 shares of the Hecla Mining Company(NYSE:HL) were traded, and its beta was 2.2. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.49, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.92 Billion. HL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.06, offering almost -28.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.5% since then. We note from Hecla Mining Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.59 Million.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL): Trading Information

Instantly HL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.05- on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.1066 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.19 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).

Hecla Mining Company (HL) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $189.96 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Hecla Mining Company to make $195.9 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $224.94 Million and $136.93 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.2%. Hecla Mining Company earnings are expected to decrease by -226.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

HL Dividend Yield

Hecla Mining Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 04 – February 08, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.65 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.65% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.31% per year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.8% of Hecla Mining Company shares, and 61.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.22%. Hecla Mining Company stock is held by 340 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.77% of the shares, which is about 51.86 Million shares worth $263.46 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.61% or 45.71 Million shares worth $232.21 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 31271109 shares worth $202.64 Million, making up 5.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 20.53 Million shares worth around $133.03 Million, which represents about 3.87% of the total shares outstanding.

