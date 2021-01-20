In today’s recent session, 9,611,818 shares of the Gores Holdings IV, Inc.(NASDAQ:GHIV) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.95, and it changed around -$0.4 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $630.59 Million. GHIV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.38, offering almost -20.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.3, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.18% since then. We note from Gores Holdings IV, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.66 Million.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GHIV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV): Trading Information Today

Although GHIV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.10 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.0676 over the last five days. On the other hand, Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GHIV is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $13.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +12.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (GHIV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.93% of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. shares, and 80.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.03%. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.58% of the shares, which is about 2.37 Million shares worth $24.45 Million.

Governors Lane LP, with 5.08% or 2.16 Million shares worth $22.26 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 345107 shares worth $3.56 Million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd held roughly 200Thousand shares worth around $2.11 Million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored