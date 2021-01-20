In today’s recent session, 1,386,173 shares of the Glu Mobile Inc.(NASDAQ:GLUU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.6, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.66 Billion. GLUU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.85, offering almost -13.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.54% since then. We note from Glu Mobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 Million.

Glu Mobile Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GLUU as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Glu Mobile Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU): Trading Information Today

Instantly GLUU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.84- on Wednesday, Jan 20 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.1204 over the last five days. On the other hand, Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.62, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLUU is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $14.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +48.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $124.34 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. to make $126.11 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $108.39 Million and $106.5 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.7%. Glu Mobile Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 160.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.54% of Glu Mobile Inc. shares, and 75.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.66%. Glu Mobile Inc. stock is held by 315 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.28% of the shares, which is about 21.12 Million shares worth $162.09 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.17% or 10.61 Million shares worth $81.41 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 9496820 shares worth $85.57 Million, making up 5.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.99 Million shares worth around $30.64 Million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.

