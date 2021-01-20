In today’s recent session, 1,865,648 shares of the Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.(NASDAQ:GILT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.16, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $512.12 Million. GILT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.5, offering almost -14.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.7, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.69% since then. We note from Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 589.14 Million.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GILT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT): Trading Information Today

Although GILT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.75- on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.3546 over the last five days. On the other hand, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) is 0.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 587.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.94, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -46.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GILT is forecast to be at a low of $4.94 and a high of $4.94. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +-46.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -46.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 110.6%. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 96.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

GILT Dividend Yield

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 18 – May 22, 2017. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.99. It is important to note, however, that the 13.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.61% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares, and 75.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.97%. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. stock is held by 91 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.28% of the shares, which is about 2.93 Million shares worth $15.97 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 5.19% or 2.88 Million shares worth $15.68 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 468912 shares worth $2.56 Million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 396.98 Thousand shares worth around $2.38 Million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.

