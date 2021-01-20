In the last trading session, 26,096,736 shares of the General Motors Company(NYSE:GM) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.46, and it changed around $0.62 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.52 Billion. GM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.6, offering almost -2.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.16% since then. We note from General Motors Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.01 Million.

General Motors Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GM as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. General Motors Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.8 for the current quarter.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM): Trading Information

Instantly GM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $56.60 on Wednesday, Jan 20 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.1632 over the last five days. On the other hand, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is 0.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.69 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.19, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GM is forecast to be at a low of $43 and a high of $72. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +29.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

General Motors Company (GM) projections and forecasts

General Motors Company share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +110.84 percent over the past six months and at a -2.9% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +3500% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 112.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.9 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect General Motors Company to make $34.24 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.83 Billion and $32.71 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.4%. General Motors Company earnings are expected to decrease by -15.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.5% per year for the next five years.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.21% of General Motors Company shares, and 80.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.36%. General Motors Company stock is held by 1248 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.42% of the shares, which is about 106.27 Million shares worth $3.14 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.59% or 94.34 Million shares worth $2.79 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 36121977 shares worth $1.07 Billion, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 31.84 Million shares worth around $1.1 Billion, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored