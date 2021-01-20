In today’s recent session, 1,548,999 shares of the GEE Group, Inc.(NYSE:JOB) have been traded, and its beta is 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.55 Million. JOB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.49, offering almost -105.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 85.95% since then. We note from GEE Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 655.4 Million.

GEE Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended JOB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GEE Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB): Trading Information Today

Instantly JOB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.44 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still up 0.1168 over the last five days. On the other hand, GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 44.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JOB is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $1.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) projections and forecasts

GEE Group, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +4.35 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +18.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.3%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.25 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect GEE Group, Inc. to make $32.15 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $39.24 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.9%. GEE Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 144.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.73% of GEE Group, Inc. shares, and 17.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.59%. GEE Group, Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Thrivent Financial For Lutherans being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.52% of the shares, which is about 2.03 Million shares worth $2.03 Million.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc., with 2.32% or 410.47 Thousand shares worth $408.62 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 77600 shares worth $77.6 Thousand, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 32.14 Thousand shares worth around $32.14 Thousand, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored