In the last trading session, 2,494,599 shares of the VivoPower International PLC(NASDAQ:VVPR) were traded, and its beta was 4.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.55, and it changed around $2.65 or 0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $229.53 Million. VVPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.33, offering almost -79.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.65% since then. We note from VivoPower International PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 Million.

VivoPower International PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VVPR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR): Trading Information

Instantly VVPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 24.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.82 on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.3337 over the last five days. On the other hand, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is 0.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 128.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 82.63 day(s).

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.2%. VivoPower International PLC earnings are expected to decrease by -252.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.75% of VivoPower International PLC shares, and 2.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.78%. VivoPower International PLC stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.52% of the shares, which is about 341.6 Thousand shares worth $3.13 Million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.45% or 61.13 Thousand shares worth $559.96 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 15800 shares worth $143.62 Thousand, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 6.38 Thousand shares worth around $58Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.

