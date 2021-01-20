In the last trading session, 3,563,747 shares of the Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation(NYSE:SBE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.32, and it changed around -$0.11 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62 Billion. SBE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.48, offering almost -19.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.3% since then. We note from Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.33 Million.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SBE as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE): Trading Information

Although SBE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $46.30 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.028 over the last five days. On the other hand, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.04 day(s).

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.64% of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation shares, and 72.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.92%. Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation stock is held by 69 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.82% of the shares, which is about 2.14 Million shares worth $33.4 Million.

Governors Lane LP, with 3.06% or 961.49 Thousand shares worth $15Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd and Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 168489 shares worth $2.23 Million, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Fund held roughly 15Thousand shares worth around $601.2 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.

