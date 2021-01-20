In the last trading session, 1,214,889 shares of the Performant Financial Corporation(NASDAQ:PFMT) were traded, and its beta was -0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.64 Million. PFMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.17, offering almost -68.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.14% since then. We note from Performant Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 686.13 Million.

Performant Financial Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PFMT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Performant Financial Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT): Trading Information

Instantly PFMT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.399 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.1316 over the last five days. On the other hand, Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) is 0.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 132.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PFMT is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +132.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 132.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36%. Performant Financial Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -226% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.28% of Performant Financial Corporation shares, and 60.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.57%. Performant Financial Corporation stock is held by 22 institutions, with Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 22.91% of the shares, which is about 12.55 Million shares worth $11.77 Million.

Invesco Ltd., with 17.83% or 9.76 Million shares worth $9.16 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Select Companies Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 5332198 shares worth $5.55 Million, making up 9.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 352.67 Thousand shares worth around $330.98 Thousand, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.

