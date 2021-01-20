In the last trading session, 2,709,539 shares of the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.(NASDAQ:NEPT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.01, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $261.81 Million. NEPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.58, offering almost -78.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.24% since then. We note from Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 Million.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NEPT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT): Trading Information

Although NEPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.5% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.13- on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.0865 over the last five days. On the other hand, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.19 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.82, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 90.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEPT is forecast to be at a low of $2.1 and a high of $4.72. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +134.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.8% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, and 19.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.46%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 15.01% of the shares, which is about 19.44 Million shares worth $41.01 Million.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with 0.41% or 527.04 Thousand shares worth $1.11 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 527038 shares worth $1.11 Million, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF held roughly 409.2 Thousand shares worth around $638.35 Thousand, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.

