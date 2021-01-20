In the last trading session, 5,178,561 shares of the Molecular Data Inc.(NASDAQ:MKD) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.84, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $108.34 Million. MKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.83, offering almost -475% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.14% since then. We note from Molecular Data Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.99 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 Million.

Molecular Data Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MKD as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD): Trading Information

Instantly MKD has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.879 on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 5%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0317 over the last five days. On the other hand, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.71 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.88 day(s).

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Molecular Data Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Molecular Data Inc. shares, and 20.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.31%. Molecular Data Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Shen, Neil, Nanpeng being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 42.91% of the shares, which is about 4.94 Million shares worth $6.22 Million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.23% or 26.62 Thousand shares worth $33.54 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

