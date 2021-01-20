In the last trading session, 1,423,719 shares of the Astrotech Corporation(NASDAQ:ASTC) were traded, and its beta was -0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.2, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.82 Million. ASTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.75, offering almost -252.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.45% since then. We note from Astrotech Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 Million.

Astrotech Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ASTC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Astrotech Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC): Trading Information

Although ASTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.65- on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still up 0.0138 over the last five days. On the other hand, Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 86.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1036.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASTC is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +1036.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1036.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.9%. Astrotech Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 14.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.36% of Astrotech Corporation shares, and 13.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.27%. Astrotech Corporation stock is held by 14 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.59% of the shares, which is about 294.83 Thousand shares worth $501.21 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.03% or 191.66 Thousand shares worth $325.83 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 216264 shares worth $367.65 Thousand, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 119.05 Thousand shares worth around $232.14 Thousand, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.

