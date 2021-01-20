In today’s recent session, 2,431,268 shares of the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.(NYSE:FSM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.69, and it changed around $0.26 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.41 Billion. FSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.69, offering almost -26.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.88% since then. We note from Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 Million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended FSM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM): Trading Information Today

Instantly FSM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.59- on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.1049 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.71 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.54, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSM is forecast to be at a low of $7.5 and a high of $10.19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) projections and forecasts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +27.01 percent over the past six months and at a 5.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +66.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.75%. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 161.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.81% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, and 40.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.34%. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock is held by 186 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.98% of the shares, which is about 20.23 Million shares worth $128.68 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 2.12% or 3.91 Million shares worth $24.86 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 10847127 shares worth $89.38 Million, making up 5.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 9.32 Million shares worth around $76.8 Million, which represents about 5.06% of the total shares outstanding.

