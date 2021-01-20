In the last trading session, 1,308,892 shares of the Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:FLXN) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.97, and it changed around -$1.09 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $591.07 Million. FLXN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.87, offering almost -57.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.15% since then. We note from Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 530.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 474.83 Million.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FLXN as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN): Trading Information

Although FLXN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.66 on Friday, Jan 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.0112 over the last five days. On the other hand, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 69.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLXN is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +192.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) projections and forecasts

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.32 percent over the past six months and at a 33.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.03 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. to make $27.17 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.65 Million and $20.13 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.9%. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 12.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.34% of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 104.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.12%. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 197 institutions, with Miller Value Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.7% of the shares, which is about 5.27 Million shares worth $54.91 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.36% or 4.12 Million shares worth $42.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 3823000 shares worth $39.8 Million, making up 7.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held roughly 3.2 Million shares worth around $33.31 Million, which represents about 6.49% of the total shares outstanding.

