In the last trading session, 1,213,212 shares of the Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ESPR) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.12, and it changed around -$0.43 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $650.02 Million. ESPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.98, offering almost -206.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.86% since then. We note from Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 748.93 Million.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ESPR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.52 for the current quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR): Trading Information

Although ESPR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.82 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.199 over the last five days. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.78 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 186.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ESPR is forecast to be at a low of $32 and a high of $191. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +660.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) projections and forecasts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.45 percent over the past six months and at a -38.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -55.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.5%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.8 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. to make $38.41 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $982Million and $520Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1814.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7286.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.1%. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 52.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 28.3% per year for the next five years.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.85% of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 122.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 123.19%. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 237 institutions, with Bellevue Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 19.61% of the shares, which is about 5.47 Million shares worth $203.16 Million.

Meditor Group Ltd, with 9.61% or 2.68 Million shares worth $69.68 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2004475 shares worth $52.12 Million, making up 7.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held roughly 809.88 Thousand shares worth around $30.1 Million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.

