In the last trading session, 1,578,371 shares of the Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.(NASDAQ:EOSE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.2, and it changed around $3.17 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.31 Billion. EOSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.95, offering almost -21.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.79% since then. We note from Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 Million.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE): Trading Information

Instantly EOSE has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.95 on Wednesday, Jan 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.26% year-to-date, but still down -0.133 over the last five days. On the other hand, Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) is 0.8% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored