In the last trading session, 1,589,793 shares of the Dogness (International) Corporation(NASDAQ:DOGZ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.08, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.16 Million. DOGZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.42, offering almost -64.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.777, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.64% since then. We note from Dogness (International) Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 998.21 Million.

Dogness (International) Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DOGZ as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Dogness (International) Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ): Trading Information

Instantly DOGZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.30- on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.1034 over the last five days. On the other hand, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 134.12 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.4%. Dogness (International) Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -694.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares, and 0.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.1%. Dogness (International) Corporation stock is held by 2 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 14.35 Thousand shares worth $15.21 Thousand.

UBS Group AG, with 0.01% or 1.78 Thousand shares worth $1.89 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored