In the last trading session, 2,639,051 shares of the Digital Turbine, Inc.(NASDAQ:APPS) were traded, and its beta was 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.07, and it changed around $2.08 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.15 Billion. APPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.24, offering almost -5.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.01% since then. We note from Digital Turbine, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.82 Million.

Digital Turbine, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended APPS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Digital Turbine, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS): Trading Information

Instantly APPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $60.86 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.1467 over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.58, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -18.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APPS is forecast to be at a low of $31.5 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +3.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) projections and forecasts

Digital Turbine, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +337.27 percent over the past six months and at a 215% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +260% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 220% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 101.2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.6%. Digital Turbine, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 387% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 50% per year for the next five years.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.79% of Digital Turbine, Inc. shares, and 67.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.96%. Digital Turbine, Inc. stock is held by 275 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.77% of the shares, which is about 10.44 Million shares worth $341.73 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.36% or 5.64 Million shares worth $184.72 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 3322800 shares worth $149.46 Million, making up 3.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.18 Million shares worth around $71.47 Million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.

