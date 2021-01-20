In today’s recent session, 5,384,468 shares of the Devon Energy Corporation(NYSE:DVN) have been traded, and its beta is 3.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.58, and it changed around -$0.42 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.31 Billion. DVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.85, offering almost -26.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.7, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76% since then. We note from Devon Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.14 Million.

Devon Energy Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended DVN as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Devon Energy Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN): Trading Information Today

Although DVN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.1% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.77 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.0015 over the last five days. On the other hand, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.32 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.73, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DVN is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $39. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +99.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) projections and forecasts

Devon Energy Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +98.88 percent over the past six months and at a -105.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -37.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -94.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.7%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.14 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Devon Energy Corporation to make $1.74 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.59 Billion and $2.09 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -28.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.5%. Devon Energy Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -118.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.5% per year for the next five years.

DVN Dividend Yield

Devon Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 2.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.69% per year.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of Devon Energy Corporation shares, and 84.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.7%. Devon Energy Corporation stock is held by 676 institutions, with EnCap Energy Capital Fund X, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 20.65% of the shares, which is about 78.98 Million shares worth $747.13 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 15.11% or 57.81 Million shares worth $546.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 13674166 shares worth $129.36 Million, making up 3.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.67 Million shares worth around $110.42 Million, which represents about 3.05% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored