In the last trading session, 4,750,990 shares of the DBV Technologies S.A.(NASDAQ:DBVT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.57, and it changed around $0.91 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $667.97 Million. DBVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13, offering almost -97.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.45% since then. We note from DBV Technologies S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 Million.

DBV Technologies S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DBVT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. DBV Technologies S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT): Trading Information

Instantly DBVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.38- on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.51% year-to-date, but still up 0.7381 over the last five days. On the other hand, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) is 1.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. DBV Technologies S.A. earnings are expected to decrease by -32% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.63% per year for the next five years.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares, and 33.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.81%. DBV Technologies S.A. stock is held by 48 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 13.3% of the shares, which is about 14.61 Million shares worth $25.28 Million.

Boxer Capital, LLC, with 6.86% or 7.53 Million shares worth $13.03 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd and Meridian Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 445516 shares worth $770.74 Thousand, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Growth Fund held roughly 396.68 Thousand shares worth around $686.26 Thousand, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored