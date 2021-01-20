In today’s recent session, 4,775,953 shares of the CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE:CX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.69, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.14 Billion. CX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.72, offering almost -0.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.83% since then. We note from CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.96 Million.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CX as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX): Trading Information Today

Instantly CX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.72- on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.148 over the last five days. On the other hand, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.1 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.73, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -14.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CX is forecast to be at a low of $3.9 and a high of $7.3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +9.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) projections and forecasts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +138.57 percent over the past six months and at a -333.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +120% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.6%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.22 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. to make $3.15 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.26 Billion and $3.09 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15%. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. earnings are expected to decrease by -87.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 33.2% per year for the next five years.

CX Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.8 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.1. It is important to note, however, that the 1.8% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. shares, and 37.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.85%. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. stock is held by 281 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.9% of the shares, which is about 89.18 Million shares worth $338.9 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.96% or 74.86 Million shares worth $284.45 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 68226826 shares worth $259.26 Million, making up 4.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 35.98 Million shares worth around $165.51 Million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.

