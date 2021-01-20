In the last trading session, 1,343,675 shares of the Berkeley Lights, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $80.83, and it changed around -$2.92 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.2 Billion. BLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $113.53, offering almost -40.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.82% since then. We note from Berkeley Lights, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 429.2 Million.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BLI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Berkeley Lights, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI): Trading Information

Although BLI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $92.58 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0944 over the last five days. On the other hand, Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLI is forecast to be at a low of $80 and a high of $100. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Berkeley Lights, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 19% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.75% of Berkeley Lights, Inc. shares, and 27.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.91%. Berkeley Lights, Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with SC US (TTGP) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.5% of the shares, which is about 8.05 Million shares worth $614.55 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 1.61% or 1.03 Million shares worth $78.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1457144 shares worth $130.28 Million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 352.95 Thousand shares worth around $29.25 Million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.

