In the last trading session, 1,547,439 shares of the Axcelis Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACLS) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.99, and it changed around $4.07 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.31 Billion. ACLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.65, offering almost -1.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.68% since then. We note from Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 850.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 314.53 Million.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ACLS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS): Trading Information

Instantly ACLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $39.65 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.2671 over the last five days. On the other hand, Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) is 0.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 791.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACLS is forecast to be at a low of $36 and a high of $45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +15.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) projections and forecasts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +32.62 percent over the past six months and at a 164% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -3.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -12.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $116.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. to make $116.48 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $107.72 Million and $118.99 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.5%. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -63.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.94% of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. shares, and 86.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.92%. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 261 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.51% of the shares, which is about 4.86 Million shares worth $106.89 Million.

Primecap Management Company, with 7.72% or 2.59 Million shares worth $56.9 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2364100 shares worth $52.18 Million, making up 7.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 2.15 Million shares worth around $62.62 Million, which represents about 6.42% of the total shares outstanding.

