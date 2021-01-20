In the last trading session, 1,160,826 shares of the Vista Gold Corp.(NYSE:VGZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.96, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.76 Million. VGZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.45, offering almost -51.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.5% since then. We note from Vista Gold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 443.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 382.45 Million.

Vista Gold Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VGZ as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vista Gold Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ): Trading Information

Although VGZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.15 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.1296 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 138.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.78, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 189.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VGZ is forecast to be at a low of $1.81 and a high of $3.93. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +309.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 88.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.5%. Vista Gold Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -6.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.58% of Vista Gold Corp. shares, and 30.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.42%. Vista Gold Corp. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Sun Valley Gold LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 18.05% of the shares, which is about 18.62 Million shares worth $20.3 Million.

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC, with 5.04% or 5.2 Million shares worth $5.67 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 4774324 shares worth $5.01 Million, making up 4.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held roughly 15.42 Thousand shares worth around $16.81 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

