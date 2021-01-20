Sunrun Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended RUN as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sunrun Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN): Trading Information

Instantly RUN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $100.9 on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.1046 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is 0.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.61, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -11.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RUN is forecast to be at a low of $43 and a high of $116. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) projections and forecasts

Sunrun Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +122.97 percent over the past six months and at a -95.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 130.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $308.05 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Sunrun Inc. to make $333.63 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $243.94 Million and $210.73 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18%. Sunrun Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -6.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.53% per year for the next five years.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.24% of Sunrun Inc. shares, and 73.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.69%. Sunrun Inc. stock is held by 428 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 15.07% of the shares, which is about 29.77 Million shares worth $2.29 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.21% or 18.18 Million shares worth $1.4 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 7180345 shares worth $460.12 Million, making up 3.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held roughly 4.61 Million shares worth around $295.61 Million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.

