In the last trading session, 13,497,346 shares of the Sintx Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:SINT) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $2, and it changed around $0.24 or 0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.1 Million. SINT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.3, offering almost -65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86% since then. We note from Sintx Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 Million.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SINT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sintx Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT): Trading Information

Instantly SINT has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.16- on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.1299 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 212.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 126.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.38, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 119% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SINT is forecast to be at a low of $4.25 and a high of $4.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +125% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 112.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) projections and forecasts

Sintx Technologies, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.79 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +80.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.7%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $90Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sintx Technologies, Inc. to make $320Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $252Million and $207Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -64.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 54.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Sintx Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 92.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.54% of Sintx Technologies, Inc. shares, and 1.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.38%. Sintx Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.36% of the shares, which is about 90.75 Thousand shares worth $174.24 Thousand.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.15% or 39.32 Thousand shares worth $75.49 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 90750 shares worth $174.24 Thousand, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 16.44 Thousand shares worth around $31.24 Thousand, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.

