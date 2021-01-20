In today’s recent session, 2,123,502 shares of the NGL Energy Partners LP(NYSE:NGL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.59, and it changed around -$0.28 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $332.23 Million. NGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.61, offering almost -348.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.6% since then. We note from NGL Energy Partners LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 Million.

NGL Energy Partners LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NGL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL): Trading Information Today

Although NGL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.00- on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.0799 over the last five days. On the other hand, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NGL is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +54.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) projections and forecasts

NGL Energy Partners LP share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.26 percent over the past six months and at a -178.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -72.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 101.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.48 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP to make $1.63 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.23 Billion and $1.68 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -33.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.71%. NGL Energy Partners LP earnings are expected to decrease by -107.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3% per year for the next five years.

NGL Dividend Yield

NGL Energy Partners LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 13.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 17.27% per year.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.77% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares, and 44.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.12%. NGL Energy Partners LP stock is held by 101 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 16.17% of the shares, which is about 20.83 Million shares worth $82.47 Million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 11.12% or 14.32 Million shares worth $56.69 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2020. The former held 13822961 shares worth $60.54 Million, making up 10.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income held roughly 13.43 Million shares worth around $58.81 Million, which represents about 10.43% of the total shares outstanding.

