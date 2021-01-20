In today’s recent session, 6,982,765 shares of the Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:AKBA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.26, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $466.86 Million. AKBA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.71, offering almost -320.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.89% since then. We note from Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.3 Million.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AKBA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA): Trading Information Today

Instantly AKBA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.29- on Wednesday, Jan 20 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.0782 over the last five days. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.68 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 114.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKBA is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +206.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) projections and forecasts

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.62 percent over the past six months and at a -10.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +49.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.9%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $58.49 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. to make $48.31 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $69.56 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.7%. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.09% of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 78.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.64%. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 226 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 10.61% of the shares, which is about 15.34 Million shares worth $38.5 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.13% or 11.74 Million shares worth $29.48 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 19737122 shares worth $55.26 Million, making up 13.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.49 Million shares worth around $9.76 Million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored