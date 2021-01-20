In today’s recent session, 16,767,548 shares of the Aptorum Group Limited(NASDAQ:APM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.8, and it changed around $0.62 or 0.2% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.19 Million. APM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.25, offering almost -380.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.47% since then. We note from Aptorum Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 317.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 290.92 Million.

Aptorum Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended APM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aptorum Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM): Trading Information Today

Instantly APM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.94- on Wednesday, Jan 20 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.57% year-to-date, but still up 0.3723 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) is 0.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 294.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APM is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +294.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 294.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aptorum Group Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -21.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.43% of Aptorum Group Limited shares, and 0.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.04%. Aptorum Group Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with CVI Holdings, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.58% of the shares, which is about 64.75 Thousand shares worth $173.54 Thousand.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.1% or 11.07 Thousand shares worth $29.68 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

