In today’s recent session, 4,213,831 shares of the Aptinyx Inc.(NASDAQ:APTX) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.05, and it changed around -$0.28 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $254.93 Million. APTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.47, offering almost -59.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.6, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.49% since then. We note from Aptinyx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 817.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 Million.

Aptinyx Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended APTX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aptinyx Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX): Trading Information Today

Although APTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.55- on Tuesday, Jan 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.1357 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.56, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 160.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APTX is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +196.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 97.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) projections and forecasts

Aptinyx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.78 percent over the past six months and at a 36.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +41.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -52.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. to make $130Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $918Million and $818Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -86.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -84.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aptinyx Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -7.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.35% of Aptinyx Inc. shares, and 55.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.98%. Aptinyx Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.79% of the shares, which is about 5.56 Million shares worth $18.79 Million.

Adams Street Partners, LLC, with 8.39% or 5.31 Million shares worth $17.93 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 781655 shares worth $2.64 Million, making up 1.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 740.83 Thousand shares worth around $2.56 Million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored