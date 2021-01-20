In today’s recent session, 1,621,553 shares of the Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADVM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.08, and it changed around $1.91 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36 Billion. ADVM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.98, offering almost -91.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.73% since then. We note from Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 778.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 978.42 Million.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ADVM as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM): Trading Information Today

Instantly ADVM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.79 on Wednesday, Jan 20 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.1903 over the last five days. On the other hand, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.88, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 83.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADVM is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +155.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) projections and forecasts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.98 percent over the past six months and at a -29.7% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -10.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -3.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -76%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.4%. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.75% of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. shares, and 96.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.97%. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. stock is held by 215 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.65% of the shares, which is about 9.41 Million shares worth $96.93 Million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with 8.21% or 8Million shares worth $82.4 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2529837 shares worth $27.42 Million, making up 2.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.44 Million shares worth around $25.09 Million, which represents about 2.5% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored