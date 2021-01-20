In the last trading session, 2,898,390 shares of the 22nd Century Group, Inc.(NYSE:XXII) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.63, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $365.2 Million. XXII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.13, offering almost -19.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.09% since then. We note from 22nd Century Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 Million.

22nd Century Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended XXII as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII): Trading Information

Although XXII has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.4% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.98- on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still down -0.0259 over the last five days. On the other hand, 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) is 0.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 52.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XXII is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +52.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 52.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.1%. 22nd Century Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -229.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.86% of 22nd Century Group, Inc. shares, and 20.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.78%. 22nd Century Group, Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.17% of the shares, which is about 9.96 Million shares worth $6.38 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.07% or 5.65 Million shares worth $3.62 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 9962568 shares worth $6.38 Million, making up 7.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.65 Million shares worth around $2.34 Million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.

