In the last trading session, 4,975,312 shares of the Xunlei Limited(NASDAQ:XNET) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.85, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $257.49 Million. XNET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.035, offering almost -56.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.18% since then. We note from Xunlei Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.42 Million.

Xunlei Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended XNET as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Xunlei Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET): Trading Information

Although XNET has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.25- on Tuesday, Jan 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still down -0.1047 over the last five days. On the other hand, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) is 0.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 810.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 237.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 211.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XNET is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +211.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 211.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.8%. Xunlei Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -29.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19% per year for the next five years.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Xunlei Limited shares, and 18.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.9%. Xunlei Limited stock is held by 35 institutions, with Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.51% of the shares, which is about 6.36 Million shares worth $21.89 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 4.31% or 2.88 Million shares worth $9.91 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 311739 shares worth $900.93 Thousand, making up 0.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held roughly 206.63 Thousand shares worth around $543.42 Thousand, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.

