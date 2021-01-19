In the last trading session, 7,383,900 shares of the XL Fleet Corp.(NYSE:XL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.13, and it changed around -$1.52 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.62 Billion. XL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35, offering almost -73.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.81% since then. We note from XL Fleet Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.43 Million.

XL Fleet Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended XL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. XL Fleet Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL): Trading Information

Although XL has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.52 on Thursday, Jan 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.0523 over the last five days. On the other hand, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is 0.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.09 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect XL Fleet Corp. to make $3.64 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.08 Billion and $3.56 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.33%. XL Fleet Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 21.9% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored